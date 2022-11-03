Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE AVNT opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Avient has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

