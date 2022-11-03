Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Avient updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.60 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avient by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

