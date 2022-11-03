AVINOC Hits One Day Volume of $399,872.00 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $87.60 million and $399,872.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

