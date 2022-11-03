Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

