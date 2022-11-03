Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $754,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

