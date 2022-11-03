Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Avista has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.