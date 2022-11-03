Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 18501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

