AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.14

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 18546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

