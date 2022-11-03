BakeryToken (BAKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.47 or 0.31219388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012193 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

