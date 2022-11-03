Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bakkt by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 4,230.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

