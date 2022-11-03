Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.