Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.1 %
BCTF stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp 34 (BCTF)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.