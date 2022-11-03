Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.1 %

BCTF stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

