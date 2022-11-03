Bank Of America (Bofa) Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Underperform

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

