Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.