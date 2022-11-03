Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $289.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

