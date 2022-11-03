Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 369,727 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 151,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 224,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

NYSE COP opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $129.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

