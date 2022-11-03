Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,241 shares of company stock worth $25,564,405. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.