Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,637 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

