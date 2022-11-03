Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

