Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

