Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 105,727 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

