Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 87,323 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 98.0% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

