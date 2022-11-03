Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

PAYX stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

