Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 515,147 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after buying an additional 1,017,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

