Barclays Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 400

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($4.62) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 380 ($4.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 330 ($3.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($3.98).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a PE ratio of 906.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.20. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($159,010.64).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

