Barclays Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $49.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,912 shares of company stock valued at $434,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

