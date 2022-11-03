Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MPV stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings Participation Investors ( NYSE:MPV Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.