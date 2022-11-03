Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.11). Approximately 16,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.68.

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

