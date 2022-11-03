Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
