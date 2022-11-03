Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Price Target Raised to CHF 2,250 at Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,816.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,783.55 and a one year high of $2,539.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,904.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,103.02.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
