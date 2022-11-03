Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Price Target Raised to CHF 2,250 at Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,816.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,783.55 and a one year high of $2,539.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,904.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,103.02.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

