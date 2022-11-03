Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

BMW stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €80.24 ($80.24). 1,157,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($100.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

