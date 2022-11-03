Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($80.00) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

BMW traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching €80.24 ($80.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($100.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

