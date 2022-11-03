BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

