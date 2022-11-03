Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.0 %
BELFA opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $398.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
