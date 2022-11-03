Benjamin Calderon Sells 164,785 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75.

Samsara Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 1,059,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,236. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.