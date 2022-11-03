Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $428.78

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.78 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.75). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 420 ($4.86), with a volume of 10,198 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.53 million and a P/E ratio of 934.09.

In related news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.62), for a total transaction of £6,759,880 ($7,815,793.73). In other Best of the Best news, insider Ben Hughes purchased 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($27,550.01). Also, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.62), for a total value of £6,759,880 ($7,815,793.73).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

