Beta Finance (BETA) Market Capitalization Hits $54.74 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and $6.61 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

