Beta Finance (BETA) Market Capitalization Tops $54.42 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

