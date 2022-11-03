Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 610 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

