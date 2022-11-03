Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,808 shares of company stock worth $90,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

