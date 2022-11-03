Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 382 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $44,254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,124,000 after acquiring an additional 561,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

