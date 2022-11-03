Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $30,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

