Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $44,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

