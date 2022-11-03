Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $48,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

