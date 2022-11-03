Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.