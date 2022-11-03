Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

ABT stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

