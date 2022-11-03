Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,623 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

