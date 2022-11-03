Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 1.4 %

PJUN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.