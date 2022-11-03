BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

BGC Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 1,461,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $435.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

