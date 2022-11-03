Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 5,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

